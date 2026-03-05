Malaysia's food supply remains secure despite Middle East tensions, official says
Malaysia's food security remains stable despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as the country's main sources of food imports are not directly linked to the nations involved in the conflict, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Thursday.
Mohamad noted that Malaysia imports food from countries such as India, Pakistan, ASEAN member states, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina, according to Malaysia's national news agency Bernama, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
As the conflict is concentrated in the Middle East, he said these supply channels have not been disrupted. However, the minister cautioned that a prolonged conflict could lead to higher prices for imported goods.
By Faig Mahmudov