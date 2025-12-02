Russia seeks to boost imports from India to ease trade gap

"There is a real imbalance in our trade. We are aware of this. We sell much more to India than we buy. We know that our Indian friends are concerned about this. Incidentally, we are jointly exploring opportunities to increase imports from India to Russia. We want to buy more from India," he said, answering questions at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He noted that a Russian-Indian forum will be held during the Russian President's upcoming visit to New Delhi.

"This event will focus on discussing opportunities to increase imports from India to Russia," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov added that businessmen will discuss developing trade in goods and services, as well as investment cooperation that would facilitate this.

"We are aware of this problem, and we are aware of India's concerns in this regard. I have no doubt that this issue will be raised by our Indian friends during the visit," the Russian presidential press secretary concluded.