Yandex metrika counter

Inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, 47th President of U.S. kicks off

  • World
  • Share
Inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, 47th President of U.S. kicks off
Photo: BBC

The inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, who was elected President of the United States for the second time, has begun, News.az reports.

The event is being held at the Capitol building.

Noted that Donald Trump first served as the 45th President from 2016 to 2020.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      