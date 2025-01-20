News.az
Inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, 47th President of U.S. kicks off
20 Jan 2025 19:27
1016283
World
The inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, who was elected President of the United States for the second time, has begun,
News.az
reports.
The event is being held at the Capitol building.
Noted that Donald Trump first served as the 45th President from 2016 to 2020.
News.Az
Donald Trump
inauguration
United States
