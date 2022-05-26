News.az
International Booker Prize
Tag:
International Booker Prize
Indian author Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize
21 May 2025-02:51
International Booker Prize 2024: German win for Kairos
22 May 2024-03:25
Geetanjali Shree is first Indian winner of International Booker Prize
26 May 2022-21:16
