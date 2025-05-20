Indian author Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize

Photo: | EPA-EFE / Indian writer, lawyer and activist Banu Mushtaq on May 20 won the International Booker Prize for her short story collection Heart Lamp

Indian writer, lawyer and activist Banu Mushtaq on May 20 won the International Booker Prize for her short story collection Heart Lamp, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The 77-year-old is the first author of Kannada-language literature to receive the prestigious literary award for translated fiction.

“This moment feels like a thousand fire flies lighting a single sky – brief, brilliant and utterly collective,” Ms Mushtaq said at a ceremony at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

“I accept this great honour not as an individuals but as a voice raised in chorus with so many others.”

Mushtaq will share the £50,000 (S$86,700) prize with her translator Deepa Bhasthi, who also helped choose the stories.

Heart Lamp gathers 12 stories originally published between 1990 and 2023. They portray everyday life in Muslim communities of southern India, focusing on the experiences of women and girls.

Critics praised the collection for its dry and gentle humour, its witty, colloquial style and its searing commentary on patriarchy, casteism and religious conservatism.

Ms Mushtaq, based in Karnataka state, south-west India, is known for her advocacy in women’s rights and her legal work confronting discrimination.

The jury hailed her characters – from spirited grandmothers to bumbling religious clerics – as “astonishing portraits of survival and resilience”.

“My stories are about women – how religion, society, and politics demand unquestioning obedience from them, and in doing so, inflict inhumane cruelty upon them, turning them into mere subordinates,” she said.

Mr Max Porter, chair of th judges, hailed Heart Lamp as “something genuinely new for English readers”.

“A radical translation which ruffles language, to create new textures in a plurality of Englishes. It challenges and expands our understanding of translation.”

News.Az