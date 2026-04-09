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Israel-iran War 2026
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Israel-iran War 2026
Trump questions NATO reliability amid Iran tensions
09 Apr 2026-09:09
Trump’s peace plan teeters as Israel pounds Lebanon and Iran questions negotiations
09 Apr 2026-05:45
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