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Javier Bardem
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The highly anticipated psychological thriller series Cape Fear, starring Academy Award nominee Amy Adams and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, has officially locked in its premiere date for June 4, 2026.26 May 2026-09:27
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Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem has firmly shut down rumors that his outspoken advocacy for Palestine has damaged his career, revealing that he has actually seen a surge in international work offers.18 May 2026-17:36
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An open letter signed by more than 1,400 actors, directors, and filmmakers—including prominent Hollywood figures—has expressed strong opposition to the proposed merger between Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery.14 Apr 2026-15:50
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