Hollywood figures oppose Paramount–Warner Bros merger

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An open letter signed by more than 1,400 actors, directors, and filmmakers—including prominent Hollywood figures—has expressed strong opposition to the proposed merger between Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Among the signatories are Emma Thompson, Ben Stiller, Javier Bardem, and Rose Byrne, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The letter, published by The New York Times on Monday and also shared online, warns that the deal would further consolidate an already concentrated media landscape, potentially harming the U.S. entertainment industry, which it says is already under strain.

“This transaction would further consolidate an already concentrated media landscape, reducing competition at a moment when our industries—and the audiences we serve—can least afford it,” the signatories stated.

In response, Paramount said it remains committed to supporting creative talent and ensuring that creators have more opportunities, not fewer, to distribute their work.

The proposed merger comes as the entertainment industry continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 labor union strikes, and ongoing disruption from major technology platforms and changing audience habits.

Valued at approximately $111 billion, the deal would reduce the number of major U.S. film studios to four. Critics argue that this consolidation could limit job opportunities within studios and shrink the pool of potential buyers and producers across film and television.

The letter follows the agreement in which Paramount and its chief executive David Ellison outbid Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Ellison has defended the deal, saying it would benefit the creative community by committing to release at least 30 theatrical films annually and investing in both companies. He also argued that a competing deal with Netflix would have created a dominant streaming giant far larger than its nearest rival.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Paramount has indicated it does not foresee major regulatory hurdles in the United States and noted that countries such as Germany and Slovenia have already approved the deal.

However, Rob Bonta cautioned that the transaction is “not a done deal,” raising concerns about whether federal regulators will conduct a thorough review.

News.Az