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Jio
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Jio Platforms, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has announced a planned share sale that analysts say could rank among the largest in India.19 Jun 2026-14:55
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Reliance Jio Platforms is moving closer to a blockbuster stock market debut, with billionaire Mukesh Ambani lining up major global and domestic banks to manage the offering.18 Mar 2026-15:30
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Reliance Jio Platforms is considering an initial public offering in 2026 that would float about 2.5% of the company. The listing would likely become India’s largest-ever IPO, raising more than $4 billion based on recent valuations.09 Jan 2026-14:37
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Google announced Thursday that it will offer its Gemini AI service free of charge to more than 500 million Reliance Jio users in India, as global tech firms intensify efforts to expand their artificial intelligence presence in the country.31 Oct 2025-13:18
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Users of JioHotstar reported disruptions on Tuesday, with many unable to access app features such as search, and encountering generic error messages like “Something went wrong”. Complaints surged on X (formerly Twitter), while Downdetector showed a few hundred reports of outages affecting streaming, app functionality, and server connections.15 Oct 2025-17:23
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Jio BlackRock, the asset management joint venture between Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services and global investment giant BlackRock, has received approval from India’s market regulator to launch four passive index funds, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).16 Jul 2025-10:56
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