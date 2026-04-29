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Jitu Munda
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Jitu Munda
Indian man carries sister's corpse into bank to prove death for account access -
VIDEO
An Indian man dug up his sister's body and carried it to a bank branch to prove she was dead after being refused access to her account without a death certificate, the lender says.
29 Apr 2026-14:55
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