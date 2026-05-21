Israeli air raids and drone strikes hit southern Lebanon

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Israeli air raids, drone strikes, and artillery shelling targeted multiple towns across southern Lebanon today, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

An Israeli air raid struck the town of Sarafand, located in the Tyre district, while a separate drone attack hit Yaroun further south. In tandem with the aerial assault, Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Baraashit and Kfar Dounine as hostilities in the region continue to escalate.

News.Az