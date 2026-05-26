John Cornyn

Texas voters have returned to the polls for a high-stakes slate of primary runoff elections that will finalize party nominees for critical federal, statewide, and legislative offices ahead of November's general election. Polling locations across the state opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. local time, with election officials ensuring that any voter who is securely in line by the evening cutoff will be legally permitted to cast their ballot.

26 May 2026-16:50