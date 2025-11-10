Azerbaijan's judo team reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's judo team put on a stunning performance in the semi-finals, defeating Kazakhstan 4-1 to secure a spot in the gold medal match of the team competition.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will now lock horns in the final, competing fiercely for the Islamic Solidarity Games judo title, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by 179 athletes in 20 sports. The 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, to continue until November 21, will see participation of athletes from 57 Islamic countries battling it out for medals in 23 sports disciplines.

The closing ceremony of the Games will take place on November 21.

