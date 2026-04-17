Hidayat Heydarov wins silver at European Judo Championships

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Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has won the silver medal at the European Judo Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Competing in the 73kg weight category, Heydarov reached the final, where he faced Georgian judoka Lasha Shavdatuashvili. The Azerbaijani athlete was defeated in the final bout, finishing second overall, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The tournament, which runs until April 19, features top judokas from across Europe. Azerbaijan is represented by 15 athletes—9 men and 6 women.

Earlier in the competition, Azerbaijani judokas Ahmad Yusifov (60kg) and Turan Bayramov (66kg) each secured bronze medals.

Heydarov’s silver adds to Azerbaijan’s medal tally at the prestigious continental event, underlining the country’s continued strength in international judo.

News.Az