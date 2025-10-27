Baku to host 2026 World Judo Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is gearing up to host the 2026 World Judo Championships, scheduled to be held from October 4 to 11, 2026.

Each year, the world championships gathers the finest judoka from across the globe to compete in the fourteen individual weight categories, as well as in the highly anticipated mixed team day of the event, News.Az reports, citing the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Following the 2025 edition held in Budapest, Hungary, another major judo city will now take centre stage. Azerbaijan, a nation renowned for producing world-class judoka, will once again become the capital of world judo in 2026. The last time Baku hosted the event was in September 2018, a tournament still remembered for its exceptional atmosphere and top-level performances.

The world championships stands as the flagship event of the International Judo Federation. They represent the pinnacle of the judo season, offering athletes the chance to earn valuable world ranking points, to test themselves against the very best and secure key positions on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. It is, without question, the event of the year not to be missed.

News.Az