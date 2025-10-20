Azerbaijani judokas make significant gains in world rankings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judokas have advanced in the latest International Judo Federation world rankings following the Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025.

Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) each moved up three positions, now holding 2nd and 3rd places in their respective weight categories, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Balabey Aghayev (60 kg) rose from 10th to 6th place, while Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) climbed from 15th to 4th.

Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) also made notable progress, jumping 13 and 7 spots, respectively, to reach 7th place in their divisions.

