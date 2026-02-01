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Jumeirah
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April 15 - Luxury hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai will shut during a major 18-month renovation, a staff member confirmed on Wednesday, its first since opening in 1999 and at a time when tourism in the region has slowed due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.15 Apr 2026-16:31
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Iranian drone hit the five-star Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE.01 Mar 2026-02:23
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A rocket has fallen near the five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai, triggering a major fire at the scene.28 Feb 2026-20:42
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