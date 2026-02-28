This is how Iran struck a famous hotel in Dubai – VIDEO
Source: Reuters
Iranian drone hit the five-star Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE.
The 321-meter, 60-story tower stands on an artificial island, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Attack on Dubai: Explosions near Burj Khalifa— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 28, 2026
An Iranian missile landed in a prestigious area on the artificial Palm Jumeirah island.
The area is home to luxurious hotels popular with Russian tourists. One of them caught fire. pic.twitter.com/GPEGtiUE2O
Note that Dubai Airport after it was hit by Iranian drone strike.
By Faig Mahmudov