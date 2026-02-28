Yandex metrika counter

This is how Iran struck a famous hotel in Dubai – VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
This is how Iran struck a famous hotel in Dubai – VIDEO
Source: Reuters

Iranian drone hit the five-star Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE.

The 321-meter, 60-story tower stands on an artificial island, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Note that Dubai Airport after it was hit by Iranian drone strike.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      