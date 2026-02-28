Yandex metrika counter

Explosion near luxury hotel in Dubai sparks major fire - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Explosion near luxury hotel in Dubai sparks major fire - VIDEO
Source: Reuters

A rocket has fallen near the five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai, triggering a major fire at the scene.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in close proximity to the hotel complex located on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, this was reported to News.Az directly by eyewitnesses.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

After the projectile struck the area, a large fire broke out and thick smoke was seen rising over the district.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      