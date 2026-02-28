Explosion near luxury hotel in Dubai sparks major fire - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rocket has fallen near the five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai, triggering a major fire at the scene.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in close proximity to the hotel complex located on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, this was reported to News.Az directly by eyewitnesses.

After the projectile struck the area, a large fire broke out and thick smoke was seen rising over the district.

News.Az