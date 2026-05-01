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Kassala State
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Kassala State
Over 11,000 teachers strike in Sudan’s Kassala state over unpaid wages
Around 11,000 teachers in Sudan’s eastern Kassala state went on strike on Sunday to demand the payment of long-overdue financial entitlements and wage increases.
08 Jun 2026-05:13
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