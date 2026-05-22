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Knesset Vote
Tag:
Knesset Vote
Israeli politicians react after Knesset vote on dissolution
Israeli politicians reacted after a vote was held in the Knesset on dissolving parliament before the end of its term, amid heightened political tensions in the country.
22 May 2026-09:33
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