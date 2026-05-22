Israeli politicians react after Knesset vote on dissolution

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Israeli politicians reacted after a vote was held in the Knesset on dissolving parliament before the end of its term, amid heightened political tensions in the country.

The developments unfolded inside Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem as lawmakers debated the future of the current legislature, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The vote on dissolving the Knesset triggered immediate reactions from politicians across the political spectrum, with discussions focusing on the possibility of early elections and the stability of the government.

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The move comes at a sensitive political moment in Israel, where divisions within parliament have intensified over recent months.

Scenes from the Knesset showed lawmakers responding after the vote as political uncertainty continued to dominate the national agenda.

News.Az