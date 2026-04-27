Kolkata Knight Riders

While Bollywood remains one of the largest and most glamorous cinematic powerhouses in the world, cranking out more than 500 films annually, a stark economic divide is fracturing the industry. A recent industry survey has exposed a grim reality: while elite A-list actors continue to command astronomical salaries, the essential technicians, crew members, and daily wage workers who bring these blockbusters to life are facing an unprecedented financial crisis.

19 May 2026-16:28