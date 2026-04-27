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Kolkata Knight Riders
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While Bollywood remains one of the largest and most glamorous cinematic powerhouses in the world, cranking out more than 500 films annually, a stark economic divide is fracturing the industry. A recent industry survey has exposed a grim reality: while elite A-list actors continue to command astronomical salaries, the essential technicians, crew members, and daily wage workers who bring these blockbusters to life are facing an unprecedented financial crisis.19 May 2026-16:28
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Lucknow Super Giants’ fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026, in a Super Over thriller against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, culminated in another ordinary batting display by Rishabh Pant’s side.27 Apr 2026-09:49
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