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While Bollywood remains one of the largest and most glamorous cinematic powerhouses in the world, cranking out more than 500 films annually, a stark economic divide is fracturing the industry. A recent industry survey has exposed a grim reality: while elite A-list actors continue to command astronomical salaries, the essential technicians, crew members, and daily wage workers who bring these blockbusters to life are facing an unprecedented financial crisis.

The Hindi film industry has experienced a significant operational slowdown over the last year. Industry insiders attribute the slump to a perfect storm of aggressive budget constraints, shifting audience demands, and the rapid, unsettling integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in post-production. This contraction has disproportionately devastated vulnerable crew members, including camera operators, costume designers, choreographers, and set builders, many of whom are currently struggling to secure consistent daily wages, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

The financial vulnerability of the crew stands in sharp contrast to the immunity enjoyed by Bollywood's top tier. Megastars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan remain entirely unscathed by the industry's economic contraction. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan—who has anchored the industry for over 33 years—has scaled new financial heights. Diversified business ventures, most notably his highly lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, have solidified his position as Bollywood's wealthiest figure.

According to the newly released Hurun Global Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan made his debut as a billionaire, with a staggering net worth of Rs 10,800 crore (approximately $1.3 billion). This milestone places him in elite global entertainment company alongside music titans like Jay-Z ($2.8 billion), Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion), and Rihanna ($1.5 billion).

The widening wealth gap highlights a poignant truth once shared by actor Akshaye Khanna, who noted that actors are ultimately the most dependent artists on a set, completely reliant on the collective genius of their crew. As the industry faces structural shifts, the question of how to protect its foundational workforce from economic ruin remains critically unanswered.

News.Az