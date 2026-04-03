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Labor Union
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Samsung Electronics and its labor union will resume government-led mediation talks on Monday, just three days before a major planned strike, company and union officials said on Saturday.17 May 2026-14:50
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Samsung Electronics said it regretted the collapse of wage negotiations with its South Korean labor union, warning that the dispute could increase anxiety among employees, shareholders, and the broader public.13 May 2026-06:50
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Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), opens new tab and its South Korean labor union failed to reach a pay deal on Wednesday, its union leader said, ahead of a planned lengthy strike that threatens to disrupt production of AI and other chips.12 May 2026-23:16
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Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is facing growing scrutiny in the European Union after allegations of labor abuses at its factory construction site in Hungary were raised in the European Parliament.28 Apr 2026-11:37
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