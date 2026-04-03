Amazon must bargain with Staten Island union

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Amazon has been ordered to negotiate with unionized warehouse workers in Staten Island after a major ruling by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), marking a significant moment in the ongoing battle over labor rights at the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision requires Amazon to sit down with the Amazon Labor Union, which represents around 5,000 employees at a Staten Island fulfillment center. The union, formed in 2022, has been pushing for negotiations on pay, working conditions, and workplace policies.

In its ruling, the NLRB said Amazon violated labor laws by refusing to recognize and bargain with the union, calling the company’s actions “unfair labor practices.”

The labor group, now aligned with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, described the decision as a “historic victory” and a sign of growing worker power across Amazon’s U.S. operations.

Amazon said it strongly disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal. The company argued that the union election process was improperly influenced and expressed confidence that a court will overturn the decision.

If Amazon files an appeal, it may not have to comply with the order immediately while the case moves through the legal system.

The ruling is part of a wider conflict between Amazon and organized labor. The company has long resisted unionization, saying employees benefit more from direct communication with management and highlighting its wages and benefits.

In a separate but related move, Amazon has also challenged the legality of the NLRB itself, arguing in court that the agency is unconstitutional. That case is still pending.

Meanwhile, the Teamsters have expanded organizing efforts among Amazon workers, including delivery drivers, and previously supported walkouts at several U.S. facilities in 2024.

News.Az