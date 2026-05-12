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Samsung Electronics, labor union fail to reach pay deal as strike looms

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Samsung Electronics, labor union fail to reach pay deal as strike looms
Source: Reuters

Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), opens new tab ​and its South Korean labor ‌union failed to reach a pay deal on Wednesday, its union leader said, ​ahead of a planned ​lengthy strike that threatens to disrupt ⁠production of AI and other ​chips.

The impasse followed hours of marathon ​talks on Monday and Tuesday under a government-mediated process, as pressure from the public ​and the government mounted on ​Samsung workers to compromise on the pay ‌deal ⁠and avert a strike, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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“I would like to express some regret that none of the agenda items requested ​by the ​union ⁠have been addressed," union representative Choi Seung-ho told reporters ​at about 3 a.m. ​local ⁠time on Wednesday.

The union has said that if its demands are not ⁠met, ​workers will strike ​on May 21 for 18 days.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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