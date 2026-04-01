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Lancia
Tag:
Lancia
Stellantis recalls 700,000 vehicles globally over fire hazard risk
Stellantis is set to recall up to around 700,000 vehicles worldwide due to a fire risk affecting multiple models across its global lineup, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
01 Apr 2026-16:25
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