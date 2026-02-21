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Landscapes
World's largest ice-and-snow park closes as temperature rises
Harbin Ice-Snow World, the largest theme park of its kind in the world, closed on Saturday as rising temperature led to melting of its ice and snow landscapes.
21 Feb 2026-19:59
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