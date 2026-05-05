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Lap Coffee
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Lap Coffee
Berlin’s LAP Coffee expands despite backlash in Germany
Berlin-based coffee startup LAP Coffee is pushing ahead with rapid expansion across Germany despite growing criticism over its business model and impact on local café culture.
05 May 2026-11:10
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