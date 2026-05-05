Berlin’s LAP Coffee expands despite backlash in Germany

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Berlin-based coffee startup LAP Coffee is pushing ahead with rapid expansion across Germany despite growing criticism over its business model and impact on local café culture.

Founded three years ago in Berlin, LAP Coffee was created with a mission to offer low-cost drinks, including €2.50 cappuccinos, by reducing service, rent, and staffing costs. The company currently operates around 30 outlets in Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg, and plans to open 20 more stores this year in cities such as Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The brand has attracted a loyal base of cost-conscious customers, but it has also sparked controversy. Some critics argue that its grab-and-go model threatens traditional coffee culture in Germany, where cafés are known for longer stays, table service, and higher-quality specialty drinks.

Tensions have even led to online backlash and isolated incidents of vandalism targeting some of its stores. Despite this, founder Ralph Hage says the company is focused on growth and sees itself as part of a broader shift in consumer behaviour driven by rising living costs.

Supporters say LAP offers a practical alternative at a time when inflation continues to affect everyday spending across Europe’s largest economy, including in Germany. Critics, however, argue that its venture capital-backed expansion allows it to scale aggressively without the pressure of immediate profitability.

Economists note that the debate reflects a wider tension in urban retail between affordability and traditional service-based models. Some local café owners say their higher prices reflect rising rent and labour costs rather than coffee itself.

As expansion continues, LAP Coffee’s rapid growth has become a symbol of shifting consumer habits—and a broader conversation about the future of everyday city culture in Germany.

News.Az