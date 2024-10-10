- News
- Lead
Tag:
Lead
-
European aerospace giant Airbus has instructed thousands of employees to slash non-industrial spending by 10%. The company is tightening its belt as a combination of global economic uncertainty and persistent supply chain bottlenecks continue to pressure its core commercial jetliner operations, according to industry sources.19 May 2026-17:08
-
-
The New York Knicks survived a much tougher challenge from the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, securing a 108-102 victory at Madison Square Garden to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.07 May 2026-06:21
-
-
The crypto market is heating up this October. Investors are looking beyond Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano to find the best crypto to buy now in Q4.02 Oct 2025-13:00
-
-
To mark the 25th anniversary of sharing her colonoscopy on Today, journalist Katie Couric has teamed up with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort to launch Lead From Behind, a campaign aimed at breaking the stigma around colon cancer and promoting lifesaving screening.25 Sep 2025-16:58
-
-
-