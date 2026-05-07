Knicks edge resilient 76ers in Game 2 to take commanding playoff series lead

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The New York Knicks survived a much tougher challenge from the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, securing a 108-102 victory at Madison Square Garden to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Jalen Brunson once again led New York with 26 points as the Knicks overcame a determined Philadelphia side that was missing injured star Joel Embiid. Embiid was ruled out before tipoff due to ankle and hip issues, dealing another major setback to the Sixers during the playoff run , News.az reports.

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Despite the absence of their MVP center, Philadelphia stayed competitive throughout the night behind strong performances from Tyrese Maxey, who scored 26 points, and Paul George, who added 19. Rookie VJ Edgecombe also impressed with 17 points. However, the 76ers struggled offensively in the fourth quarter, shooting just 4 of 19 from the field as New York closed out the win.

The result followed New York’s dominant 137-98 victory in Game 1, where the Knicks overwhelmed Philadelphia in one of the largest playoff wins in franchise postseason history.

Game 2 also attracted major celebrity attention at Madison Square Garden, with figures including Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Jay Z spotted courtside.

News.Az