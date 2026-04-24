Lee Jung Jae

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Star Wars series cancelled in 2024 surges again online
A cancelled Star Wars: The Acolyte has unexpectedly re-entered streaming charts, gaining renewed attention nearly two years after its cancellation.
24 Apr 2026-12:52
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