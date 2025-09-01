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Lending
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Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel said on Monday it plans to invest 200 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) into its financial services arm over the coming years, as it ramps up its push into digital lending.23 Feb 2026-15:39
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China is expected to maintain its benchmark lending rates for the third consecutive month in August, according to a Reuters survey, News.Az reports.19 Aug 2025-10:12
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China cut its key lending rates by 10 basis points on Tuesday, as a stronger yuan and easing trade tensions offer it room for monetary easing aimed at boosting its economy.20 May 2025-09:39
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China is expected to keep its benchmark lending rates unchanged at the upcoming monthly fixing on Monday, according to a Reuters survey.18 Apr 2025-10:25
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