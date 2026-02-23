Bharti Airtel to invest $2.2 billion to expand digital lending

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel said on Monday it plans to invest 200 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) into its financial services arm over the coming years, as it ramps up its push into digital lending.

The investment marks a significant expansion of Airtel’s presence in financial services, leveraging its large customer base and digital platforms to grow lending products in one of the world’s fastest-expanding fintech markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

