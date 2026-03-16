News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
24.1°C
75.4°F
Feels like:
25.4°C
25.4°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Lifetime Honour
Tag:
Lifetime Honour
Rahul Dravid reacts after BCCI lifetime honour
Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid expressed gratitude after receiving the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026.
16 Mar 2026-10:15
Latest News
Russia is supplying Iran with drone components via the Caspian Sea
Hezbollah releases drone strike footage amid escalation on Israel Lebanon border -
VIDEO
US sanctions target entities and individuals over alleged Iran support amid ongoing tensions
Israel Expels Two Activists Detained After Gaza-Bound Flotilla
Trump-Xi summit: Key details ahead of the meeting
Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa announces government reshuffle
Deadly attack on police post kills 12 officers in northwestern Pakistan
Why the AI revolution could change every aspect of modern life
Why global energy volatility is becoming the world’s next crisis
How the Iran crisis is reshaping global politics and energy
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31