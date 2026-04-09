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Limonite Avenue
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Limonite Avenue
Jurupa Valley chase ends in tragedy -
VIDEO
A high-speed police chase in Jurupa Valley ended in tragedy after a suspect was found dead following a violent crash and hours-long standoff, authorities said.
09 Apr 2026-09:35
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