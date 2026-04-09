Jurupa Valley chase ends in tragedy - VIDEO

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A high-speed police chase in Jurupa Valley ended in tragedy after a suspect was found dead following a violent crash and hours-long standoff, authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident began shortly after 2 p.m. when deputies spotted a man wanted for grand theft driving a Cadillac near Pats Ranch Road and Limonite Avenue. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled—sparking a pursuit that stretched across multiple highways, News.Az reports, citing ABC7.

The suspect led deputies through city streets and onto major routes, including the 10 and 15 freeways. During the pursuit, authorities received reports that the driver may have been armed with a handgun, escalating the situation.

After nearly an hour, the chase temporarily halted near Jurupa Valley High School, where the suspect stopped at an intersection. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while deputies attempted to negotiate a surrender.

However, the situation quickly escalated again.

A chase through the Inland Empire came to a dramatic end in Jurupa Valley on Wednesday afternoon when deputies attempted to deploy a grappler device moments before a major crash. https://t.co/zpYrn51NPR pic.twitter.com/D6rusFIKxq — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 8, 2026

The suspect suddenly drove off, running over a spike strip. Deputies then attempted to use a grappler device, a tool designed to stop fleeing vehicles by entangling the rear wheel.

The device failed to attach, and moments later, the driver lost control of the vehicle, swerving across lanes before crashing head-on into a concrete wall in a residential area.

A nearby resident described the terrifying moment the car sped toward the wall, saying he ran for safety just seconds before impact.

Despite the severe crash, the situation was far from over. A standoff followed as deputies surrounded the damaged vehicle, using armored units, drones, and negotiation teams to try to bring the incident to a peaceful end.

Authorities said the suspect stopped responding to communication attempts. After several hours, deputies forced entry into the vehicle.

Inside, they found the suspect with injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity, pending notification of family members. The investigation into the chase, crash, and circumstances surrounding the death remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

The incident highlights the risks associated with high-speed pursuits and the challenges law enforcement faces in resolving such situations safely—especially when suspects are believed to be armed.

News.Az