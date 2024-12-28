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Lng Plant
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South Africa is planning a new $3 billion liquefied natural gas plant at the port of Durban. The global commodity trader Vitol is supporting a consortium that aims to build the power station and import facility.20 Feb 2026-18:19
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Russian energy giant Gazprom has delivered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from its Portovaya plant to China, marking the first such cargo since U.S. sanctions were introduced in January, LSEG data showed on Monday.08 Dec 2025-16:35
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Australia has approved a 40-year extension for the North West Shelf, one of its largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, sparking criticism from Pacific Island nations concerned about escalating climate impacts.28 May 2025-10:34
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US-based Venture Global has exported its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Plaquemines LNG plant, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.RU.28 Dec 2024-13:10
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