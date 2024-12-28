Venture Global ships first LNG cargo from Plaquemines LNG Plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

US-based Venture Global has exported its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Plaquemines LNG plant, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.RU.

The first LNG cargo is bound for German company EnBW on board the LNG carrier Venture Bayou.According to LSEG vessel tracking data, the vessel is bound for Brunsbutel, Germany, and is expected to arrive there on January 8, 2025.Since 2022, Venture Global has shipped more than 60 LNG cargoes to Germany.

News.Az