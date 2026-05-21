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Marcel Barthel
Tag:
Marcel Barthel
WWE star Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charge in Florida
WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser—real name Marcel Barthel—was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Orange County, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon.
21 May 2026-09:05
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