Pro-Iran hacker group claims it has classified data on 400 US Navy marines

Pro-Iran hacker group claims it has classified data on 400 US Navy marines

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed it breached a US Navy database and obtained sensitive data on 400 marines.

The group said it carried out what it described as a sophisticated cyberattack, codenamed “Premature Death”, against a US Navy database in a Persian Gulf Arab state. It said it had extracted classified documents from the base’s servers, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The group claimed that, as a result of the operation, the ranks and military units of the targeted marines had been made publicly available.

“The shadows of the Resistance are closely monitoring all movements. We are keeping a watchful eye on all vessels, bases and routes,” Handala said.

It also said it had sent alerts to the mobile phones of the targeted US Navy personnel, warning them of “premature death” due to what it described as their “path of vanity and aggression”.

“Seas will no longer be safe for you,” the message added.

News.Az