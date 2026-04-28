Pro-Iran hacking group claims access to identities of US Marines in Persian Gulf

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A pro-Iran hacking group calling itself Handala has claimed it has obtained the identities of tens of thousands of US Navy personnel, in what it described as retaliation for alleged crimes committed during what it termed the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, including the killing of schoolchildren in Minab.

The group said in a statement that it had sent a direct message to US Marines via WhatsApp, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Those who thought their identities were hidden, think again; the identities of tens of thousands of US Navy personnel, from operational bases to recreational activities and off-duty patrols, are fully known to us,” the group claimed.

The message also contained threats, stating: “We will deal with you terrorists whose hands are stained with the blood of Minab students. We suggest you contact your families right now and say your final goodbyes.”

According to Press TV, Handala previously claimed last month that it had gained access to data belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel. The group used the alleged breach to question US cybersecurity, stating that the FBI “is just a name, and behind this name, there is no real security.”

The group also said its cyber activity came after the FBI announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of its members.

Press TV added that Handala has previously claimed responsibility for cyber operations targeting senior Israeli figures, saying it has exposed sensitive information as part of what it describes as psychological and information warfare against Israel.

News.Az