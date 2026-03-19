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Maritime Transit
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An Iranian deputy defence minister has said the country could allow passage through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf after the conclusion of what he described as US-Israeli “aggression”, provided that security protocols are in place to safeguard Iran’s interests.28 Apr 2026-17:47
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The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is once again becoming one of the central pressure points of global politics. It is now the number one issue, at least until military action by the United States against Iran potentially resumes.25 Apr 2026-10:01
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any attempt by military vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be regarded as a violation of the two-week ceasefire with the United States.13 Apr 2026-10:25
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Iran is considering new legislation that would require countries to pay fees for vessels transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.19 Mar 2026-15:14
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