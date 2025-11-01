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Market Regulation
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BMW will recall 147,830 vehicles in China due to a manufacturing issue with the starter motor, which could cause difficulty starting the car or, in extreme cases, a fire risk, China’s market regulator said on Wednesday.11 Mar 2026-16:22
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Synopsys Inc. has secured final regulatory approval from China for its $35 billion acquisition of engineering software firm Ansys Inc., removing one of the last major obstacles to closing the blockbuster deal.14 Jul 2025-11:35
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