China approves Synopsys' $35 billion acquisition of Ansys

Synopsys Inc. has secured final regulatory approval from China for its $35 billion acquisition of engineering software firm Ansys Inc., removing one of the last major obstacles to closing the blockbuster deal.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) approved the buyout with unspecified conditions, according to a statement released Monday. The deal is a major step in bolstering Synopsys’ leadership in the global chip-design software market, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The acquisition is part of Synopsys’ strategy to consolidate its position in electronic design automation (EDA), a field critical to the development of semiconductors, as global chip competition intensifies.

With U.S., EU, and now Chinese approval in hand, the Synopsys-Ansys merger is expected to proceed to finalization in the coming months.

News.Az