Medical Centre

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Two medics wounded by shrapnel in Kuwait
17 Mar 2026-14:40
Latest News
Czech Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan
Bangladesh's Sundarbans forest plagued by pirate gangs
Myanmar declares state of emergency in 60 townships
Azerbaijan names 12 female players for European Chess Championship
France and Poland to simulate strikes on Russia in joint drills
Pentagon weighs booting Spain from NATO due to ally concerns
Russia and Ukraine swap 193 prisoners each
Iran FM to embark on regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia
Is Microsoft defender enough to protect Windows?
Jada Pinkett Smith seeks $49K from Will Smith’s ex-friend
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