Memorial Day

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Inflation and surging energy prices are throwing a wrench into summer vacation plans, but Americans aren't unpackaging their bags just yet. Instead of canceling their getaways, travelers are completely reshaping how they travel to make their dollars stretch further.18 May 2026-17:41
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French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron committed something of a faux pas on June 6 when she tried to hold hands with a rather reluctant Queen Camilla.07 Jun 2024-09:50
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