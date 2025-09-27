Azerbaijan's military leaders visit Military Memorial Cemetery

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chief of Azerbaijan's State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, and the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, along with the leadership of these agencies and senior officers, visited the Military Memorial Cemetery (2nd Alley of Martyrs).

Wreaths and flowers were laid at the graves of the martyrs who gave their lives to restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was then played, accompanied by a military orchestra.

News.Az